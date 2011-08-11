UPDATE 2-China, U.S. help Pernod beat estimates, India lags
* Profit outlook unchanged (Adds CEO comments to Reuters, shares, analyst)
LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - BNP Paribas and Societe Generale five-year credit default swaps widened to 371bp and 245bp on Thursday, by 37bp and 7bp respectively, according to Markit.
However, five-year CDS for Credit Agricole had tightened by 15bp to 264bp, the data company said.
BNP Paribas shares were over 2% higher while Soc Gen shares were nearly 8% higher at 08:40GMT. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Profit outlook unchanged (Adds CEO comments to Reuters, shares, analyst)
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based Investcorp is responding to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and Brexit by seeking investments in U.S. business services and British real estate, the private equity firm's Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said.