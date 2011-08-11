(Adds latest price moves)

LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - French bank credit default swaps have recovered from early morning wides on Thursday but Societe Generale is still much wider than the previous session's closing levels.

BNP Paribas five-year credit default swaps reversed early losses to trade 7.5bp tighter at 230bp, Markit said, having widening to 245bp earlier.

Societe Generale CDS was 31bp wider at 365bp, having hit 371bp in early trade, Markit said. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Natalie Harrison)