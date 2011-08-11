UPDATE 2-China, U.S. help Pernod beat estimates, India lags
* Profit outlook unchanged (Adds CEO comments to Reuters, shares, analyst)
(Adds latest price moves)
LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - French bank credit default swaps have recovered from early morning wides on Thursday but Societe Generale is still much wider than the previous session's closing levels.
BNP Paribas five-year credit default swaps reversed early losses to trade 7.5bp tighter at 230bp, Markit said, having widening to 245bp earlier.
Societe Generale CDS was 31bp wider at 365bp, having hit 371bp in early trade, Markit said. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; editing by Natalie Harrison)
* Profit outlook unchanged (Adds CEO comments to Reuters, shares, analyst)
* agreed to place firm orders with Boeing for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, for additional growth and fleet modernisation through next decade
DUBAI, Feb 9 Bahrain-based Investcorp is responding to the election of U.S. President Donald Trump and Brexit by seeking investments in U.S. business services and British real estate, the private equity firm's Co-Chief Executive Rishi Kapoor said.