LONDON Aug 11 German utility RWE will inaugurate the commercial startup of the new GATE liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the Netherlands after paying supplier Qatar a steep premium to the benchmark UK gas price, a trade source with knowledge of the deal said.

"The buyer is RWE...(bringing) a Q-Max from Qatargas at approximately $2 per million British thermal units above the UK gas price," the source said on Thursday.

Q-Max tankers, the world's biggest, can carry 266,000 cubic meters of the super-cooled gas.

(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic)