LONDON Aug 11 The euro fell to a near five-month low against the low-yielding Japanese yen on Thursday as investors sold the common currency on fresh worries that the euro zone sovereign debt crisis was spreading to the banking sector.

European shares extended their slide as large French bank shares came under pressure. .

The euro fell to a low of 108.16 yen on trading platofirm EBS, its lowest level since March 17.

The euro was also down 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.4140 , having fallen past stops below $1.4150. (Reporting by Anirban Nag)