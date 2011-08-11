(Corrects headline to show 'no extra measures')

BUDAPEST Aug 11 Hungary's government is continuously monitoring developments but there is no need to adopt any extraordinary measures in the wake of the recent turmoil on global markets, a top official said on Thursday.

Government communications State Secretary Zoltan Kovacs told a news conference that the most important issue was for the government to consistently implement its measures announced so far, adding that Hungary was ready for further steps, if necessary. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Ron Askew)