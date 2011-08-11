BRIEF-Carnival Group International says Meng Cai resigned as exec director
* Meng Cai has resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects headline to show 'no extra measures')
BUDAPEST Aug 11 Hungary's government is continuously monitoring developments but there is no need to adopt any extraordinary measures in the wake of the recent turmoil on global markets, a top official said on Thursday.
Government communications State Secretary Zoltan Kovacs told a news conference that the most important issue was for the government to consistently implement its measures announced so far, adding that Hungary was ready for further steps, if necessary. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Ron Askew)
* Meng Cai has resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* For Jan 2017 contracted property sales amounted to about hk$19.818 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to boost property development unit's capital by 1.35 billion yuan ($196.71 million) to 1.60 billion yuan