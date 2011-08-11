ISTANBUL Aug 11 Turkish lender Turk Ekonomi Bankasi posted a 30.7 million lira ($17.3 million) net profit in the second quarter, down 34 percent from 46.35 million lira in the same quarter last year, it said on Thursday.

Turkey's banking sector has seen falling profits this year due to lower margins, after years of enjoying high profits.

TEB, partly owned by BNP Paribas merged with Fortis bank in February this year, under the TEB brand name. ($1 = 1.776 Turkish Lira) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)