LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - GE Capital, the financial services unit of General Electric, has hired Ellen Brunsberg to head up its capital markets activities in the EMEA region, according to market sources.

In her new role, Brunsberg will be based in London and report to Richard Laxer, CEO of the firm's EMEA region. She will begin her new position in September.

Brunsberg is a Morgan Stanley veteran who ran the firm's European structured finance business until 2008 having joined the investment bank way back in 1991.

Brunsberg was one of the founders of New York-based hedge fund Voras Capital Management which was formed by Zoe Cruz, the former Stanley co-President.

Until earlier this year, Brunsberg ran Voras Capital's London office and was responsible for its credit opportunities fund for the past two years. (Reporting by Alex Chambers)