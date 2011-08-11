LONDON Aug 11 The catastrophe bond issued to protect French electricity provider ERDF from major windstorms has closed at $150 million - the second such transaction from a corporation directly accessing capital market investors without the use of a reinsurer.

An announcement from the Irish Stock Exchange said French corporate bank Natixis S.A. listed its Pylon II Capital special purpose vehicle (SPV) on Thursday.

Natixis S.A entered into a transformer reinsurance contract with ERDF - a wholly-owned subsidiary of Électricité De France (EDF) - and then issued a $150 million cat bond to cover its reinsurance obligations to the electricity provider.

Catastrophe bonds are traditionally issued by reinsurers seeking collateralized protection from investors, as opposed to the traditional reinsurance market. But Natixis, and recently the California Earthquake Authority (CEA), have both closed transactions this month after directly launching a cat bond to capital market investors, without using a reinsurer to issue the catastrophe-linked notes.

The CEA sold $150 million of risk exposure under its Embarcadero Re Ltd SPV, to cover itself from insured losses from U.S. earthquakes on an annual aggregate basis in the state of California.

Following the issuance from the CEA, rating agency Moody's said in a statement it expected to see a "wave of catastrophe bond issuance" as a result of capacity shortages in the reinsurance market after a string of unprecedented natural disasters in 2011.

"We like new issuers," one UK-based cat bond investor told Reuters.

He said the Insurance Linked Securities (ILS) sector will likely see more new sponsors come to market to take advantage of the favourable pricing environment compared to traditional reinsurance and retrocession sectors.

"The wider market is realising this pool of capital can be accessed more easily," the investor said.

The latest risk transfer contract was issued though Irish-based Pylon II Capital Ltd. The five-year class A notes closed at 65 million euros, and have been given a B+ rating by Standard & Poor's (S&P). The 85 million euro class B notes have been assigned a B- rating by S&P.

The Class A notes priced at Libor plus 550 basis points, while the Class B notes closed a 900 basis points over Libor, according to investors with knowledge of the transaction.

The deal used a global master repurchase agreement (repo) as investment collateral, according to the report from S&P in July.

This is not Natixis' first foray into the ILS sector. The bank acted as the custodian in Axa's 2010 Sparc Europe deal - a 97.9 million insurance-linked transaction which provides the French insurer with coverage for a portfolio of motor insurance policies from Belgium, Germany, Italy and Spain.

-- For more details on cat bond transactions, see the Thomson Reuters Insurance Linked Securities Community, or click here. (Reporting by Sarah Mortimer)