DAKAR Aug 11 Senegalese telecommunications group Sonatel said on Thursday its net revenues during the first half of 2011 rose 5.7 percent to 312.25 billion CFA francs ($679 mln), from 295.42 billion CFA during the same period a year ago. ($1 = 459.708 CFA Francs) (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Bate Felix)