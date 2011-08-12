WARSAW Aug 12 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Poland's financial
markets on Friday.
ALL TIMES GMT (Poland GMT + 2 hours):
ASSECO
Poland's top software maker is seeking shareholders'
approval for a 600 million zloty ($205 million) share buyback
programme or up to 33 percent of all its shares.
KGHM
Europe's No. 2 copper producer beats market expectations
with a 57-percent rise in second-quarter net profit on the back
of higher copper prices and dividends from non-core investments.
AGORA
The publisher of Poland's leading broadsheet posts a much
better-than-expected second-quarter earnings of 22 million
zlotys and keeps weak outlook for the advertising market.
CPI
Poland's stats office will release July CPI data. Analysts
polled by Reuters expect the July prices rose 4.3 percent
year-on-year, slightly faster than in June. (1200)
TVN
Polish broadcaster TVN is looking to buy a small Czech
broadcaster Stavka, says Parkiet without naming sources.
NETIA , MNI
The phone operators are interested in buying their rival
Crowley Data Poland, reports Parkiet without naming sources.
PGNiG
The gas monopoly plans test gas production from its shale
deposit in northern Poland, its chief executive tells
Rzeczpospolita.
