ASSECO

Poland's top software maker is seeking shareholders' approval for a 600 million zloty ($205 million) share buyback programme or up to 33 percent of all its shares.

KGHM

Europe's No. 2 copper producer beats market expectations with a 57-percent rise in second-quarter net profit on the back of higher copper prices and dividends from non-core investments.

AGORA

The publisher of Poland's leading broadsheet posts a much better-than-expected second-quarter earnings of 22 million zlotys and keeps weak outlook for the advertising market.

CPI

Poland's stats office will release July CPI data. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the July prices rose 4.3 percent year-on-year, slightly faster than in June. (1200)

TVN

Polish broadcaster TVN is looking to buy a small Czech broadcaster Stavka, says Parkiet without naming sources.

NETIA , MNI

The phone operators are interested in buying their rival Crowley Data Poland, reports Parkiet without naming sources.

PGNiG

The gas monopoly plans test gas production from its shale deposit in northern Poland, its chief executive tells Rzeczpospolita.

