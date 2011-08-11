BRIEF-OHB says MT Aerospace awarded further contracts by Boeing
* NASA space launch system: MT Aerospace, member of OHB Group, awarded further contracts by Boeing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
TOKYO Aug 11 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.0 shook Japan's Fukushima prefecture early on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported, but it said that no tsunami alert had been issued.
NHK also said that there were no reports of damage.
Tokyo Electric Power Co Inc reported that there had been no damage to nuclear reactors in the region. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Writing by David Stamp)
Feb 9 India's biggest gas importer Petronet LNG will cut spot purchases of liquefied natural gas in the next fiscal year as it is getting supplies under a long-term deal with Exxon Mobil Corp for imports from Australia's Gorgon project, the company's chief executive Prabhat Singh said on Thursday.