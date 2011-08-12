BUCHAREST Aug 12 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Friday.

ROMANIA TRANSGAZ POSTS H1 NET PROFIT OF 255.3 MLN LEI

Romania's state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz posted a 255.3 million lei ($84.8million) first half net profit, above market expectations.

ROMANIA C/A DEFICIT SHRINKS 28.6 PCT Y.Y IN H1

Romania's current account deficit shrank 28.6 percent year-on-year to 2.6 billion euros in the first six months of the year, central bank data showed on Thursday.

EU ALLOWS SPAIN TO CURB ROMANIANS' ACCESS TO JOBS

The European Union executive gave debt-stricken Spain the green light on Thursday to restrict Romanian workers from seeking employment on its territory, citing the need to protect its labour market.

FORINT SURGES, CEE STOCKS GAIN ON SWISS CBANK

The Hungarian forint firmed sharply against the euro and Swiss franc on Thursday as the Swiss central bank pledged strong measures to curb the unit's strength, while other emerging European currencies and stocks trimmed losses.

UNEMPLOYMENT

Unemployment in Romania is expected to be at 4.9 percent at the end of this year and fall to 4.3 percent until the end of 2013, according to the Romania's fiscal and budget strategy for 2012-2014 the government approved this week.

Evenimentul Zilei, Page 4

