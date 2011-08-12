BUCHAREST Aug 12 Here are news stories, press
ROMANIA TRANSGAZ POSTS H1 NET PROFIT OF 255.3 MLN LEI
Romania's state-owned gas pipeline operator Transgaz
posted a 255.3 million lei ($84.8million) first half
net profit, above market expectations.
ROMANIA C/A DEFICIT SHRINKS 28.6 PCT Y.Y IN H1
Romania's current account deficit shrank 28.6 percent
year-on-year to 2.6 billion euros in the first six months of the
year, central bank data showed on Thursday.
EU ALLOWS SPAIN TO CURB ROMANIANS' ACCESS TO JOBS
The European Union executive gave debt-stricken Spain the
green light on Thursday to restrict Romanian workers from
seeking employment on its territory, citing the need to protect
its labour market.
FORINT SURGES, CEE STOCKS GAIN ON SWISS CBANK
The Hungarian forint firmed sharply against the euro and
Swiss franc on Thursday as the Swiss central bank pledged strong
measures to curb the unit's strength, while other emerging
European currencies and stocks trimmed losses.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Unemployment in Romania is expected to be at 4.9 percent at
the end of this year and fall to 4.3 percent until the end of
2013, according to the Romania's fiscal and budget strategy for
2012-2014 the government approved this week.
Evenimentul Zilei, Page 4
