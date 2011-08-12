LONDON Aug 12 London's Olympic Village has been sold for 557 million pounds ($903.5 million) to the Delancey and Qatari Diar joint venture, the Olympic Delivery Authority (ODA) said on Friday.

The deal sees Delancey and Qatari Diar acquire the Olympic Village site and its long-term management, ODA said in a statement. It would also include arrangements to provide a future profit-share for the public sector.

Qatari Diar is the property arm of Qatar's sovereign wealth fund.

On Thursday, Reuters reported Delancey and Qatari Diar had bought the Olympic Village. ($1 = 0.617 British Pounds) (Editing by Andrew Macdonald) (Reporting by Brenda Goh)