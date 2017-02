ZAWIYAH, Libya Aug 13 Gunfire was heard in the Libyan town of Zawiyah, 50 km (30 miles) west of Tripoli on Saturday, a Reuters TV producer on the outskirts of the town said.

The producer and other journalists were travelling from the Tunisian border to Tripoli but had to turn back because the road was blocked where it passes near Zawiyah.

"I heard gunfire, skirmishing," the producer, Martin Veal, said. (Reporting by Martin Veal, Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Angus MacSwan)