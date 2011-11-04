CAPE TOWN Nov 4 French oil company Total's offshore production in Libya has reached the same levels as before output was severely disrupted by an uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, and would soon start production onshore, a senior company official said on Friday.

"When we were back and we saw that our facilities are OK ... and we've been able to restart production off-shore and within 15 days bring back to levels we had before," Jacques Marraud des Grottes, the country's senior vice-president Africa, told an oil conference.

"We still have to start onshore production but we are preparing to start soon," he added.

Libya's crude oil exports will jump to almost 350,000 barrels per day in November, more than double the volume sold the previous month, sources at the National Oil Company told Reuters last week. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf, editing by Ed Stoddard and Alison Birrane)