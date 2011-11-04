CAPE TOWN Nov 4 French oil company Total's
offshore production in Libya has reached the same
levels as before output was severely disrupted by an uprising
that toppled Muammar Gaddafi, and would soon start production
onshore, a senior company official said on Friday.
"When we were back and we saw that our facilities are OK ...
and we've been able to restart production off-shore and within
15 days bring back to levels we had before," Jacques Marraud des
Grottes, the country's senior vice-president Africa, told an oil
conference.
"We still have to start onshore production but we are
preparing to start soon," he added.
Libya's crude oil exports will jump to almost 350,000
barrels per day in November, more than double the volume sold
the previous month, sources at the National Oil Company told
Reuters last week.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf, editing by Ed Stoddard and Alison
Birrane)