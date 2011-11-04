* Dim Sum deal first to introduce non-viability clause to
Asian market
By Nethelie Wong
HONG KONG, Nov 4 (IFR) - The arrival of Asia's first Basel
III-compliant subordinated bond has raised hopes for a rebound
in bank capital issuance as financial institutions search for
the most efficient means of meeting stricter capital
requirements.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Asia), the Hong
Kong banking unit of the world's biggest bank by market
capitalisation, priced the landmark deal in the offshore
renminbi market on October 28.
"This deal opens up a new market for banks to meet enhanced
capital requirements under Basel III, through debt rather than
equity," said Sabine Bauer, a director in Fitch's Asia financial
institutions group.
The deal adds more depth to the fast-growing offshore
renminbi market, while also introducing a new form of
contractual loss absorption to the bank capital sector. The
bonds will be permanently written down to zero should regulator
Hong Kong Monetary Authority declare ICBC Asia non-viable.
ICBC Asia's decision to tap the Dim Sum market rather than
issue in US dollars, however, has left opinion divided as to the
significance of the deal.
"It is really hard to say how many investors fully
understand the structure, but, for this deal, there have not
been too many worried about that because few believe the parent
would let the issuer become non-viable," said one banker
involved in investor education.
The structure forces bondholders to shoulder losses and
allows the deal to count towards Tier 2 capital under the latest
Basel rules. It is only the fourth issuance of hybrid bonds to
include contractual loss absorption since the rules were
released in December 2010 and January 2011, according to law
firm Linklaters, which has acted on all four such deals.
"The banking industry in many countries is at the start of,
what is likely to be, a long period of restructuring of
regulatory capital resources to comply with new post-crisis
prudential requirements. So, we expect more such deals," said
Nigel Pridmore, a partner at Linklaters.
The clause is similar to that used in Credit Suisse's
contingent convertible bonds - with one major difference. As
Credit Suisse is a listed entity, bondholders have an option to
covert the principal into equity or let the principal be wiped
out to zero. ICBC Asia's parent privatised and delisted the
business in late 2010, making an equity-conversion option
impossible.
The HKMA has yet to clarify its definition of
"non-viability", although the general view is that it comes at
the point where the bank needs a capital injection from the Hong
Kong Government to avoid default. The issue does not carry a
guarantee from ICBC and it is not legally obligated to provide
any support in respect to the notes.
SMALLER PREMIUM
Bankers close to the deal said the choice of the Dim Sum
bond market - where investors accept lower yields, thanks to
expectations that the renminbi will appreciate - allowed ICBC to
avoid paying a heavy premium to add the NV clause.
ICBC Asia's Rmb1.5bn (US$236m) 10-year non-call five bonds
arrived at 6%, the tight end of a narrow guidance range of
6.000%-6.125%. There is no coupon step-up. Fitch rates the notes
at A-, one notch lower than the issuer rating of A.
Based on a theoretical 10-year renminbi cross-currency swap
of 1.4% and, using Bank of China 2020 as a reference, the new
ICBC Asia LT2 gives a loss-absorption premium of around
110bp-120bp, according to William Mak, a credit analyst at
Nomura. Loss-absorption premiums on European Tier 2 hybrids are
at around 350bp-430bp, suggesting that ICBC Asia would have had
to pay more if it had tapped the US dollar market.
It is the first of a long list of Chinese banks, including
China Construction Bank and Bank of China, as well as insurance
companies, eager to explore the Dim Sum sub bond market.
Around 10 major mainland banks have already announced
individual plans for Dim Sum bonds, hoping to raise a total of
as much as Rmb100bn in Hong Kong over the next three years. A
fair chunk of this targeted amount is expected to be raised
through sub debt as banks remain under pressure to lift their
regulatory capital.
Orders totalling Rmb5.1bn came from 83 investors, reflecting
the appetite for structured products in the offshore renminbi
market. Hong Kong and mainland investors took 77% of the deal,
with Singaporean investors next at 9% and Europe/others at 14%.
Private banks bagged 54%, insurance companies 20%, fund
managers 11%, hedge funds at 7% and others 8%.
Bank of China (Hong Kong), HSBC and ICBC International were
global co-ordinators on the deal, while Credit Suisse, DBS Bank
and Goldman Sachs were joint lead managers and bookrunners.
The proceeds will be injected into ICBC Asia's 100%-owned
mainland subsidiary, Chinese Mercantile Bank. This investment
will be the first of its kind under the extended foreign direct
investment scheme to allow Hong Kong entities to remit overseas
renminbi to China.
(Reporting by Nethelie Wong; Editing by Julian Baker)