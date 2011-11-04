MILAN Nov 4 The distribution arm of Italy's
biggest utility, Enel , has started installing the
first smart grid in Italy, part of its push to develop the
technology needed to handle electricity flows from
decentralised, fluctuating renewable power sources.
Several thousand customers will take part in the 10 million
euro ($13.7 million) pilot project in the southern region of
Molise, Enel said in a statement.
The need to develop smart grid technology has been spurred
by a rapid growth of renewable energy which is dependent on
weather conditions and alternating of day and night.
Smart grids use data from generation, transmission and
consumers to efficiently deliver reliable power at the lowest
cost.
Enel said its pilot smart grid includes systems for
estimating power generated from renewable resources, sensors for
the advanced monitoring of grid volumes, interaction with power
generators to provide advanced regulation of input flows.
It also includes a storage facility using lithium-ion
battery technology with a capacity of 0.7 megawatt to modulate
flows of electricity, built by Siemens (SIEGn.DE), recharging
stations for electric vehicles and equipment installed in homes
to allow customers to monitor their consumption.
Enel is also currently implementing a 10-year restructuring
of its distribution network of over 1 million kilometres,
coordinated with programmes for encouraging the introduction of
smart grids launched by the European Commission.
($1 = 0.728 Euros)
