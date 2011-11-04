MILAN Nov 4 The distribution arm of Italy's biggest utility, Enel , has started installing the first smart grid in Italy, part of its push to develop the technology needed to handle electricity flows from decentralised, fluctuating renewable power sources.

Several thousand customers will take part in the 10 million euro ($13.7 million) pilot project in the southern region of Molise, Enel said in a statement.

The need to develop smart grid technology has been spurred by a rapid growth of renewable energy which is dependent on weather conditions and alternating of day and night.

Smart grids use data from generation, transmission and consumers to efficiently deliver reliable power at the lowest cost.

Enel said its pilot smart grid includes systems for estimating power generated from renewable resources, sensors for the advanced monitoring of grid volumes, interaction with power generators to provide advanced regulation of input flows.

It also includes a storage facility using lithium-ion battery technology with a capacity of 0.7 megawatt to modulate flows of electricity, built by Siemens (SIEGn.DE), recharging stations for electric vehicles and equipment installed in homes to allow customers to monitor their consumption.

Enel is also currently implementing a 10-year restructuring of its distribution network of over 1 million kilometres, coordinated with programmes for encouraging the introduction of smart grids launched by the European Commission.

