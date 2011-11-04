MILAN Nov 4 Shares in Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) were suspended from trading on Friday as comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel on low G20 participation to the euro zone bailout fund pushed stocks lower.

Merkel said hardly any countries in the Group of 20 industrialised nations said they would participate in the euro zone bailout fund.

Her comments drove the 10-year yield spread between Italian and German government bonds wider. By 1412 GMT the spread stood at 458 basis points, nearly 30 basis points wider on the day IT10DE10=TWEB.

Shares in Intesa Sanpaolo were indicated down 3.6 percent. Rival Italian heavyweight UniCredit (CRDI.MI) lost 4.8 percent, underperforming a 0.9 percent fall in the European banking stock index .SX7P.

(Reporting by Massimo Gaia)

