* Calls for new money, growth strategy and fiscal
integration
* Austerity measures failing, ECB firepower required
* Backs Soros plan for banking system
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - Leading financial commentator George
Magnus says Greece's exit from the eurozone is inevitable,
irrespective of the level of debt relief the country may gain.
The senior economic advisor to UBS believes the scale of the
austerity required of Greece by the troika of the European
Commission, European Central Bank and IMF to eradicate its huge
deficits is socially and politically unacceptable and ultimately
self-defeating.
"Greece leaving the eurozone is literally a matter of time,"
says Magnus, who is well-known for popularising the concept of a
'Minsky Moment' - based on economist Hyman Minsky's observation
that periods of stability produce instability.
"Even if Greece is given a generous debt relief it doesn't
make much difference to the scale of austerity needed to achieve
the internal devaluation necessary [to restore Greece's
competitiveness]," he adds. "Greece's deficits cannot be
eradicated without a stern devaluation."
Greece's current account deficit is estimated at 8.3% of GDP
while its fiscal deficit is forecast to be 8.6%, according to
Reuters. The scale of the fiscal adjustment the country is
already undertaking is equivalent to 8% of 2010 GDP, according
to the IMF.
"Even if there isn't a referendum [on the October 27 bailout
package] and Greece is allowed to default in an orderly way, the
scale of the austerity is socially and politically
unacceptable," says Magnus. "I don't think Greece can stay in
the eurozone in the end."
Many analysts argue that Greece has already effectively
defaulted given the 50% haircut agreed at the EU leaders' summit
last week.
Magnus acknowledges that Greece's exit from the eurozone
could cause financial chaos in other peripheral countries,
exacerbating the problem of deposit and capital flight.
"Therefore Europe's leaders would have to pull out all the stops
to protect the integrity of the eurozone financial system."
THREE ISSUES
He believes three issues need to be tackled urgently,
irrespective of whether or not Greece stays in the currency
union. The first is raising new money. He is sceptical of plans
to boost the eurozone's bailout facility, the EFSF, through an
insurance scheme and a new special purpose investment vehicle.
"Financial engineering can only do so much," he says.
He also believes it is unlikely that China will contribute
much to the SPIV. More likely it and the other Bric nations may
be more willing to boost the IMF's firepower or buy EFSF debt -
if it can manage to get a new deal away. But even then the sums
are unlikely to be enough.
With Spain and Italy needing to refinance and raise in new
cash about EUR1tn over the next two years, and the eurozone's
banks facing a similar amount of short-term debt maturities
coming due over the same period, any likely contribution from
China, according to Magnus, would be "just a rounding error."
He says the only viable way to raise the necessary funds is
through the ECB printing new money - though, as he says, that is
a politically controversial issue.
"Until such times that the crisis reaches a crescendo the
ECB won't change its remit but it will have to," says Magnus.
The second question that needs attention, he believes, is
growth and competitiveness. "Investors won't believe that
sovereign solvency prospects are improving until there's a
change in the single-minded agenda on austerity. Quite clearly
austerity isn't working."
Instead he says that the eurozone's leaders should focus on
resolving the union's internal imbalances that lie at the heart
of its crisis.
The third issue is fiscal integration. "Everyone knows
fiscal integration is the answer to the problem," he says.
"Ultimately the issue is if Germany will hand over cheque
writing authority to a third-party on a continuing basis." The
logical outcome of that would be the issuance of E-bonds.
"You can make the crisis go away through a freewheeling ECB
and a treaty change that allows for cross-guaranteed sovereign
issuance. We may get closer to a freewheeling ECB but I don't
think E-bonds will happen," says Magnus.
He worries that if there isn't some form of transfer union
then Portugal and even Italy could be forced to leave the
eurozone, though the dilemma is as much political as economic.
"The scale of the adjustment required in Portugal is not
that far off from Greece. It's 10 years of austerity with
unpredictable political and social consequences."
Magnus says that even if Greece leaves, he doesn't expect an
"instantaneous bonfire of the eurozone."
He adds: "Politicians can stick together even if Greece
quits but they do have to solve the three questions of new
money, growth and fiscal union."
BANKS NEED SHORING UP
Magnus agrees with the authorities that Europe's banking
system needs shoring up. "Europe's banks are undercapitalized,
far too reliant on each other and the ECB for funding and have
too much exposure to assets that are supposed to be risk free."
Yet while he acknowledges that restructuring is needed -
including a banking authority that can take executive decisions
on merging or selling failed banks - he believes the timetable
for reform needs to be carefully managed.
For example, on the issue of bank recapitalization he says
it may be better to wait until the crisis has passed because of
the consequences for lending and economic growth.
Instead, he supports George Soros's idea of the ECB acting
as an unlimited guarantor of Europe's banks with strict
conditionality. "In response to an ECB guarantee for funding and
ability to rollover debt, banks would have to succumb to
commitments on lending and agree to specific regulations on
bonuses and dividend payments."
He adds: "The ECB is the only effective guarantor in
Europe."
Magnus believes this idea is a better solution than the EFSF
turning into a bank, guaranteed by the ECB. "It could work but
the Germans have ruled it out. But it would be a second best
solution."
(Reporting by Sudip Roy)