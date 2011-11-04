* Calls for new money, growth strategy and fiscal integration

* Austerity measures failing, ECB firepower required

* Backs Soros plan for banking system

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - Leading financial commentator George Magnus says Greece's exit from the eurozone is inevitable, irrespective of the level of debt relief the country may gain.

The senior economic advisor to UBS believes the scale of the austerity required of Greece by the troika of the European Commission, European Central Bank and IMF to eradicate its huge deficits is socially and politically unacceptable and ultimately self-defeating.

"Greece leaving the eurozone is literally a matter of time," says Magnus, who is well-known for popularising the concept of a 'Minsky Moment' - based on economist Hyman Minsky's observation that periods of stability produce instability.

"Even if Greece is given a generous debt relief it doesn't make much difference to the scale of austerity needed to achieve the internal devaluation necessary [to restore Greece's competitiveness]," he adds. "Greece's deficits cannot be eradicated without a stern devaluation."

Greece's current account deficit is estimated at 8.3% of GDP while its fiscal deficit is forecast to be 8.6%, according to Reuters. The scale of the fiscal adjustment the country is already undertaking is equivalent to 8% of 2010 GDP, according to the IMF.

"Even if there isn't a referendum [on the October 27 bailout package] and Greece is allowed to default in an orderly way, the scale of the austerity is socially and politically unacceptable," says Magnus. "I don't think Greece can stay in the eurozone in the end."

Many analysts argue that Greece has already effectively defaulted given the 50% haircut agreed at the EU leaders' summit last week.

Magnus acknowledges that Greece's exit from the eurozone could cause financial chaos in other peripheral countries, exacerbating the problem of deposit and capital flight. "Therefore Europe's leaders would have to pull out all the stops to protect the integrity of the eurozone financial system."

THREE ISSUES

He believes three issues need to be tackled urgently, irrespective of whether or not Greece stays in the currency union. The first is raising new money. He is sceptical of plans to boost the eurozone's bailout facility, the EFSF, through an insurance scheme and a new special purpose investment vehicle. "Financial engineering can only do so much," he says.

He also believes it is unlikely that China will contribute much to the SPIV. More likely it and the other Bric nations may be more willing to boost the IMF's firepower or buy EFSF debt - if it can manage to get a new deal away. But even then the sums are unlikely to be enough.

With Spain and Italy needing to refinance and raise in new cash about EUR1tn over the next two years, and the eurozone's banks facing a similar amount of short-term debt maturities coming due over the same period, any likely contribution from China, according to Magnus, would be "just a rounding error."

He says the only viable way to raise the necessary funds is through the ECB printing new money - though, as he says, that is a politically controversial issue.

"Until such times that the crisis reaches a crescendo the ECB won't change its remit but it will have to," says Magnus.

The second question that needs attention, he believes, is growth and competitiveness. "Investors won't believe that sovereign solvency prospects are improving until there's a change in the single-minded agenda on austerity. Quite clearly austerity isn't working."

Instead he says that the eurozone's leaders should focus on resolving the union's internal imbalances that lie at the heart of its crisis.

The third issue is fiscal integration. "Everyone knows fiscal integration is the answer to the problem," he says. "Ultimately the issue is if Germany will hand over cheque writing authority to a third-party on a continuing basis." The logical outcome of that would be the issuance of E-bonds.

"You can make the crisis go away through a freewheeling ECB and a treaty change that allows for cross-guaranteed sovereign issuance. We may get closer to a freewheeling ECB but I don't think E-bonds will happen," says Magnus.

He worries that if there isn't some form of transfer union then Portugal and even Italy could be forced to leave the eurozone, though the dilemma is as much political as economic.

"The scale of the adjustment required in Portugal is not that far off from Greece. It's 10 years of austerity with unpredictable political and social consequences."

Magnus says that even if Greece leaves, he doesn't expect an "instantaneous bonfire of the eurozone."

He adds: "Politicians can stick together even if Greece quits but they do have to solve the three questions of new money, growth and fiscal union."

BANKS NEED SHORING UP

Magnus agrees with the authorities that Europe's banking system needs shoring up. "Europe's banks are undercapitalized, far too reliant on each other and the ECB for funding and have too much exposure to assets that are supposed to be risk free."

Yet while he acknowledges that restructuring is needed - including a banking authority that can take executive decisions on merging or selling failed banks - he believes the timetable for reform needs to be carefully managed.

For example, on the issue of bank recapitalization he says it may be better to wait until the crisis has passed because of the consequences for lending and economic growth.

Instead, he supports George Soros's idea of the ECB acting as an unlimited guarantor of Europe's banks with strict conditionality. "In response to an ECB guarantee for funding and ability to rollover debt, banks would have to succumb to commitments on lending and agree to specific regulations on bonuses and dividend payments."

He adds: "The ECB is the only effective guarantor in Europe."

Magnus believes this idea is a better solution than the EFSF turning into a bank, guaranteed by the ECB. "It could work but the Germans have ruled it out. But it would be a second best solution." (Reporting by Sudip Roy)