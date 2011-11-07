Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

OCT FX RESERVES

Polish central bank publishes October foreign currency reserves data at 1300 GMT.

SANTADER & KREDYT BANK

Santander , the biggest bank of the euro zone, filed a lower-than-expected offer to buy an 80 percent stake in Belgian lender KBC's Polish unit Kredyt Bank , daily newspaper Rzeczpospolita quoted sources as saying.

CERSANIT

Price in Poland's top bathroom ware maker Cersanit's planned issue of 54.1 million shares may be higher than 2.1 zlotys expected by analysts, daily Parkiet quoted the the head of the company's supervisory board as saying.

PKN, LOTOS

Fulfilling the required limits for biofuel production will cost Poland's two main oil refiners PKN Orlen and Lotos around 900 million zlotys this year, daily Parkiet reported.

PKN wants to broaden its oil reserve caverns after news on Lotos' plans to build its own at the Polish seacoast, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without naming its sources.

CEDC

Central European Distribution Corp slashed its outlook for a second time this year and failed to outline plans to pay back debt, sparking a sell-off in the Polish vodka maker's stock that wiped out nearly a third of its market value.

CARBON PERMITS

Poland on Thursday said it will cut the number of emissions allowances it hands out to power stations and industry by 5 percent next year to replenish a pot of permits it had set aside for new companies joining the EU carbon market.

