* El Hatillo mine, reserve and Rio Cordoba port for sale

* Traders seen as likely buyer

(Adds detail, background)

By Jack Kimball and Jacqueline Cowhig

BOGOTA/LONDON, Nov 4 Brazilian mining group Vale (VALE5.SA) is looking to sell its 3 million tonnes a year Colombian coal mine and Rio Cordoba port, potential buyers said.

Vale, which bought the former El Hatillo mine and Cerro Largo reserve in April 2009 for $306 million, is selling these assets because they are relatively small and high-cost mines compared with the huge operations of Cerrejon, Drummond and Glencore in Colombia and they are not core assets for Vale's business, they said.

Vale has appointed a banker and the process began over a month ago, they said.

A Vale spokeswoman said the company does not comment on rumours.

One source said: "They're (Vale) selling - the mine doesn't fit with Vale-type operations, they're used to huge, low-cost iron ore mines."

Vale Coal Colombia also owns 9 percent of rail operator Fenoco.

Traders seeking to become vertically-integrated with their own mine assets could be among the most interested buyers.

At October's Coaltrans conference, the biggest annual coal gathering, several of the big energy traders who recently entered the coal market said they were looking actively to buy mines because coal trading has changed in the past couple of years and it is getting much harder to turn a profit in an overcrowded space. [ID:L5E7LK3PN]

Analysts at the conference predicted that 2012 would see coal M&A activity less driven by end-users seeking security of supply and more by traders and trading utilities.

Glencore (GLEN.L) has had an advantage over its competitors in coal for more than 15 years because it is as much a producer as it is a commodities trader, they said.

(Additional reporting by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by David Holmes)

((jacqueline.cowhig@thomsonreuters.com)(07961 931346)(jack.kimball@thomsonreuters.com)(brian.ellsworth@thomson euters.com)) Keywords: VALE COAL/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.