UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
LUSAKA Nov 4 Zambian Breweries Plc , majority-owned by SABMiller , said on Friday it plans to raise $70 million through a rights issue to help it ramp up output and meet growing demand for beer.
The unit of the global brewer aims to spend a total of $90 million to triple output at its Copperbelt plant, spokesman Chibamba Kanyama said.
Of that, $70 million would be raised through a rights issue on the Lusaka exchange, with the remainder to be funded internally, he said.
"We are raising the capital for refurbishing the Ndola Brewery so as to increase capacity because of unprecedented growth in 2011. Production capacity has been reached," he said.
Beer consumption in the poor but fast-growing country increased 15 percent in 2010 and is up 31 percent this year. Zambian Breweries accounts for about 90 percent of beer output in the southern African country. (Reporting by Chiwoyu Sinyangwe; editing by David Dolan)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 Brazil's busiest week for initial public offerings in nearly four years ended on Friday with mixed results for issuers, faced with wariness among foreign investors toward Latin America's largest equity market amid fallout from political turmoil.
CHICAGO, Feb 10 Severe winter weather has slowed rail deliveries of crops to shippers in the U.S. Pacific Northwest, sending freight rates soaring and prompting Asian buyers to seek fill-in loads as they wait for the backlog at ports to clear.