* Q3 results Nov. 8, business plan Nov. 9

* Plan to set 2014 growth, margin targets

* Analysts see focus on Mexico, Russia

* Sector capacity hike can hit margins - analyst

MILAN, Nov 7 Italian group Pirelli & C PECI.MI, the world's fifth-largest tyre producer, will likely focus on premium products and growth in emerging markets in a business plan due Wednesday, to boost profit margins.

However, analysts were divided on whether this strategy will be sufficient to prevent medium-term margin erosion as Pirelli and rivals, such as European leader Michelin (MICP.PA), add production capacity.

"The competitive aspect of Pirelli is that premium products will allow them to have pricing power and maintain pricing power to pass on raw material costs to customers," Royal Bank of Scotland analyst Jose Asumendi said.

Pirelli shares have risen 3 percent this year, outperforming a 17 percent fall in the STOXX Europe auto index .SXAP as it successfully passed on extra costs, protecting its margins.

London-based Asumendi was also looking for an update from Pirelli on how it can be more flexible, including on costs, if there were an economic slowdown next year, he said.

Pirelli's 2012-14 plan will see it continuing to boost its share of revenue from premium tyres -- high technology tyres for higher performance and upmarket cars.

"The only risk is greater competition from extra capacity which would put pressure on prices," said another analyst with an international broker, who asked not to be named.

He forecast Pirelli's tyres earnings before interest and tax

(EBIT) margin rising to 11.8 percent in 2013, from 10.9 percent this year, before falling back in 2014 to 11.2 percent on the capacity impact.

In the first nine months, the company-provided consensus is for an EBIT margin of 10.3 percent for the group and 11.1 percent for tyres, which make up 99 percent of the expected 4.25 billion euros ($5.85 billion) of sales.

Pirelli is ramping up emerging market production to cut costs, and this year investments have been announced in Russia and Argentina. A Mexican plant is also under construction.

Rivals are making similar bets. This month, Nokian Renkaat Oyj (NRE1V.HE) said it saw strong demand in Russia where is opening a second plant next year. [ID:nL5E7M34D8]

French company Michelin, German group Continental (CONG.DE), and their U.S. peer Goodyear Tire and Rubber GT.N are all adding capacity, the second analyst said.

"I do not see M&A. There is a limit on the cash flow they can generate. Russia is a great story. As long as they make capital expenditures that's what matters," Asumendi said.

Pirelli's three-year investment to 2014 was seen at 1.15-1.40 billion euros, analysts said.

($1 = 0.727 euro)

(Reporting by Nigel Tutt; Editing by Dan Lalor)

