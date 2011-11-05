FRANKFURT Nov 5 German drugs and plastics maker Bayer (BAYGn.DE) has boosted its liquidity buffer to cover the impact of the euro zone debt crisis, which has left it with a significant amount of unpaid bills from clients in Italy, Spain and Portugal, its finance director was quoted as saying on Saturday.

"At the moment our liquidity position is 3.8 billion euros ($5,2 billion)," Bayer's Chief Financial Officer Werner Baumann was quoted as saying by German newspaper Boersen-Zeitung.

He said that normally the company holds about 700 million euros in liquidity. Baumann expects to keep the buffer until April when the company will redeem a 2 billion euro bond.

Baumann said the company had a significant amount of unpaid bills from clients in Italy, Spain and Portugal as a result of the debt crisis in the euro zone.

"You can assume that we have unpaid bills to the amount of a significant three-digit million," he told the newspaper.

Last month Bayer confirmed it expected its 2011 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) before special items would exceed 7.5 billion euros. However, it lowered its full-year outlook for its engineering plastics and foam chemicals division. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Susan Fenton)