FRANKFURT Nov 6 ThyssenKrupp is in the process of terminating its submarine sales joint venture with Ferrostaal, ThyssenKrupp said on Sunday.

"This cooperation will be terminated, negotiations are underway. ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems will take care of distribution of its submarines," a spokeswoman said, confirming a report in Der Spiegel.

ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems' management sent a letter on Oct. 20 to Ferrostaal chief executive Joachim Ludwig, stating it wanted to exit the joint venture "as soon as possible", Der Spiegel reported.

Citing insiders the magazine said ThyssenKrupp wanted to exit the joint venture, Marine Force International (MFI), following reports that MFI made questionable payments regarding a deal in South Korea.

ThyssenKrupp said last week its investigations showed there were no suspicious payments to a Korean consultant, who was involved in the sale of submarines worth 2.5 billion euros.

Ferrostaal's owners, MAN group and Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) are in discussions about the future of the company.

Ferrostaal last month agreed to pay a 149 million euro ($205 million ) penalty, reflecting both a fine as well as the full return of profits reaped from contracts won through bribes. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Erica Billingham)