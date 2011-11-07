(Adds detail, background)

LONDON Nov 7 British outsourcing company Xchanging said on Monday it was on track to meet its full-year profit expectations as it made progress with a cost-cutting plan designed to make 2011 a turnaround year.

The company, which runs back-office activities such as invoice processing, paying staff and procuring office supplies, announced a four-part plan for recovery in March after it posted a 56 million pound ($89 million) operating loss for 2010.

Operating cashflow was ahead of its expectations and the company expects to be in a net cash position at the end of the year, it said, after it won a number of contracts, including one to procure products for French cosmetics maker L'Oreal and a seven-year U.S. procurement outsourcing contract with BAE Systems .

Xchanging said its Insurance and Financial Services divisions had performed slightly better than expected but Technology Services had been "disappointing", although it was confident this business would improve.

The company -- which sponsors the annual "Boat Race" between Oxford and Cambridge universities -- sold its loss-making U.S. Cambridge workers' compensation operation in June as part of plans to overhaul its business.

Last week Xchanging said Geoff Unwin, a former Capgemini chief executive, would take over as chairman on Jan 1.

Shares in Xchanging, which have shed around 39 percent of their value since the company issued a profit warning in February, closed at 70 pence on Friday. ($1 = 0.624 British Pounds) (Reporting by Michelle Martin, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)