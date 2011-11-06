FRANKFURT Nov 6 Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) Chief
Executive Josef Ackermann said a Greek exit from the euro zone
must be avoided to prevent contagion to other vulnerable
European nations.
"We should not even begin to think about a Greek exit,"
Ackermann told German television ARD on Sunday evening.
Aside from causing massive problems for Greece, such a move
could bring with it contagion to other countries, Ackermann
said.
In addition to Greece, Italy too needs to cut its deficit
level, as a way to make itself less vulnerable to market
jitters, Ackermann said.
Ackermann said it was a sign of Europe's inability to solve
its own problems that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) was
getting involved in monitoring Italy's budget.
Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi agreed to IMF
monitoring of economic reforms which he has long promised but
failed to implement. He said he had turned down an offer of IMF
funding for Italy.
(Reporting By Edward Taylor)