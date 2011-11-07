LONDON, Nov 7 (IFR) - Order books for the European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) new February 2022 issue are in excess of EUR2bn according to the bookrunners' latest update.

Barclays Capital, Credit Agricole and JP Morgan opened books for the EUR3bn maximum issue this morning and the deal is expected to be priced later today. Guidance on the transaction is unchanged at 10bp area over the issuer's outstanding, which currently equates to around 107bp over mid-swaps.

At 107bp, this is 90bp wider than where EFSF's priced a previous 10-year trade in June this year.

It will be interesting to see how large the order book will end up being. When EFSF priced an inaugural five-year issue in January, the bond attracted EUR44.5bn of orders from more than 500 accounts.

Since that deal, demand has been shrinking however. A five-year priced for the issuer in June had EUR7bn of orders from 70 accounts while a 10-year had EUR8bn of orders from 100 accounts. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)