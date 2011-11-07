Nov 7 Most London City workers believe there is
too great a gap between rich and poor in Britain and that
traders, company bosses and stockbrokers are paid too much, a
survey by a think-tank linked to St Paul's cathedral said on
Monday.
Released to mark the 25th anniversary of financial
deregulation in Britain, the survey found most of those polled
believed the so-called "Big Bang" -- which created the City in
its current form -- had resulted in less ethical behaviour.
Publication of the report, originally due last month, was
delayed as controversy engulfed the church over its handing of
an "Occupy" protest encamped in front of the cathedral demanding
greater wealth equality and financial reform.
"Action is a crucial goal of the protest camp ..," said
Reverend Michael Hampel, Canon Precentor of the cathedral.
"We hope that the telling findings of this report can
provide a solid foundation for future engagement and highlight
issues where action might be of mutual concern for all sides of
the debate."
The poll for the St Paul's Institute carried out among 515
professionals in London's financial sector showed 75 percent
thought wealth inequality was too great and that the bonus
culture should be reformed.
Large bonuses encouraged excessive risk-taking and payouts
should reflect long-term success rather than short-term
performance, the majority of respondents said.
Seventy-seven percent said they thought teachers were paid
too little; while city bond traders, FTSE 100 chief executives,
stockbrokers, lawyers and bankers were all identified as
overpaid.
But respondents also praised the ethical initiatives of
their own companies, and 72 percent said the financial services
sector was not valued for its role in the UK economy.
With a council made up of former and current senior
employees of city investment firms, the St. Paul's Institute is
a Church of England body that organises debates about the role
of ethics in the financial world.
Clergy, investment experts, and British empire historian
Niall Ferguson have all spoken on wealth and morality at its
events, many of which take place below the gilded dome of the
cathedral, designed by Christopher Wren in the late 1600s.
On Oct. 27, the Big Bang anniversary and intended
publication date of the report, the director of the St. Paul's
Institute Giles Fraser resigned as Canon Chancellor of the
cathedral over its decision to seek legal eviction of the
protest camp.
When Dean Graeme Knowles also quit, the church scrapped
legal action and announced it would engage in debate with the
protesters.
It has named former chair of UBS Europe Ken Costa to lead
an initiative aimed at helping the City to reconnect with its
moral foundations.
(Editing by Steve Addison)