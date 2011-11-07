MADRID Nov 7 Trading in the shares of Spanish bank Banco de Valencia was suspended on Monday by the bourse regulator after a report in El Mundo paper said the mid-sized bank had a funding gap of about 600 million euros.

The halt on trading "was due to circumstances which might affect normal trading activity," the CNMV said in a statement.

Banco de Valencia declined to comment on the El Mundo report.

Spain's Banco Financiero y de Ahorros (BFA) has a total direct and indirect stake of 39 percent in Banco de Valencia.

BFA, the entity formed by the integration of Caja Madrid with Bancaja and five other savings banks, is the parent of Spain's newly-listed bank Bankia

Like most of Spain's banks, Banco de Valencia's balance sheet has been hit by its exposure to soured loans to property developers after the country's property market bubble burst in 2007.

A large part of the bank's operations are based in Spain's Levante region, which is among the worst hit by the real estate crisis.

Banco de Valencia shares closed on Friday at 0.885 euros.

El Mundo said the Bank of Spain is aware of Banco de Valencia's situation and has asked its management team to come up with a recapitalisation plan and proposals to clean up its balance sheet before year-end.

Earlier this year the Bank of Spain introduced tough new capital requirements for Spanish banks, obliging listed banks to have an 8 percent core Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio and those without any significant private investment to reach 10 percent.

At end-June, Banco de Valencia had a core capital ratio of 7.36 percent, while bad loans as a percentage of the total rose to 6.99 percent from 6.33 percent at end-March.

Last month the European Banking Authority (EBA) identified a capital shortfall of 1.14 billion euros at BFA. Bankia said BFA will meet the new European capital requirements through organic growth and non-core asset sales.

In February, BFA denied media speculation it planned to sell part of its Banco de Valencia stake. (Reporting By Jesus Aguado; Writing by Judy MacInnes; Editing by Greg Mahlich)