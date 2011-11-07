MILAN Nov 7 Italy's No.3 oil refiner, Saras , has identified a potentially big gas field on the island of Sardinia, home to its Sarroch refinery, and plans to drill an exploration well there.

Saras, which has long been conducting preliminary studies for gas exploration in Sardinia, said on Monday between one billion cubic metres (bcm) and 3 bcm of natural gas a year could be produced from a potential field in the western part of the island, according to its conservative estimates.

Saras said in a statement it had asked Sardinia's local authorities for a permit to drill a 3,000-metre deep well near the small town of Arborea and expected the authorisation to be obtained by the end of this year.

Saras also said its research in the southern part of Sardinia had produced "interesting results" but more work was needed to determine optimal conditions for exploration activities.

Saras said in August it planned to start drilling activities in Sardinia between the end of 2011 and early months of 2012. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova; editing by James)