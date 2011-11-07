* Plans to increase sales to 900 mln cubic metres

* Aims to attract some 5 mid-sized contractors

MOSCOW Nov 7 Czech Gas trader Vemex, partly owned by Russia's Gazprom , expects to increase its gas sales by around 12.5 percent in 2012 to 900 million cubic metres, the company's Marketing and PR Director Hugo Kysilka said.

"For 2012, group Vemex has set really ambitious targets. The task of Vemex s.r.o. is to bring gas sales volumes to 900 million and to expand its client base by attracting around five middle-sized contractors, which consume from 5,000 to 10,000 megawatts of power," he was quoted as saying by Gazprom's in-house magazine published on Monday.

Earlier this year, Vemex bought a controlling stake in Czech energy retailer RSP Energy, marking the first time one of the Russian company's foreign affiliates will sell directly to retail customers.

Gazprom's expansion plans have been a worry for Europe and its regulators, who in September carried out raids at the company's European subsidiaries, including Vemex, in a probe into possible monopoly practices.

RWE unit RWE Transgas is the Czech Republic's dominant gas supplier, but eight other regional distribution companies also transport, store and distribute gas. Czech utility CEZ CEZPsp.PR is the largest retail power provider. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; additional reporting by Michael Kahn in Prague)