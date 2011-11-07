BRIEF-Union Bank of India Dec-qtr profit up about 32 pct
* Dec quarter net profit 1.04 billion rupees versus net profit of 785.4 million rupees year ago
MILAN Nov 7 Italian asset manager Banca Generali's chief executive said on Monday he is quite confident the bank can pay generous dividends given its solid capital base.
The bank's Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 12.5 percent at the end of September, from 11.0 percent in 2010, and has excess capital of 111.3 million euros, it said in a results presentation.
"We feel quite confident to pay generous dividends," CEO Giorgio Girelli said during a conference call.
(Writing by Nigel Tutt)
* Voya Financial announces fourth-quarter and full-year 2016 results
* consol Dec quarter total income from operations 9.01 billion rupees