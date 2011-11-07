MILAN Nov 7 Italian asset manager Banca Generali's chief executive said on Monday he is quite confident the bank can pay generous dividends given its solid capital base.

The bank's Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 12.5 percent at the end of September, from 11.0 percent in 2010, and has excess capital of 111.3 million euros, it said in a results presentation.

"We feel quite confident to pay generous dividends," CEO Giorgio Girelli said during a conference call.

