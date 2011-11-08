Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

NEW GOVERNMENT

The parliament convenes for its first sitting since Prime Minister Donald Tusk's Civic Platform party won the Oct 9 election, starting the clock on the creation of a new cabinet.

President Bronislaw Komorowski will ask Tusk, who has already said he would remain in a coalition with the Peasants' Party, to name the new cabinet within a month.

Tusk's outgoing cabinet will continue in a caretaker capacity until a new one is sworn in.

PZU

Eastern Europe's biggest listed insurer reports a worse-than-expected 57 percent drop in third-quarter earnings due to large losses on its equity portfolio, only partially made up for by gains from bond investments.

CENTRAL BANK

The central bank's Monetary Policy Council starts its two day meeting on interest rates. Analysts polled by Reuters expect the Council to leave the key rate flat at 4.50 percent when it publishes its decision on Wednesday.

BOND SUPPLY

The Finance Ministry will announce supply details for the Thursday switch tender. (1400)

TVN

The media group's main shareholder, ITI will buy out the children of one its founders, including the head of TVN's Internet arm. ITI had hoped to sell TVN, but instead it will team up with France's Canal+, a unit of Vivendi .

