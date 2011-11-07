LISBON Nov 7 Portuguese state-controlled power grid operator REN reported on Monday a 12 percent rise in 9-month adjusted net profit, driven by a larger asset base and lower operating costs.

The company's adjusted net profit rose to 99.2 million euros ($136 million), from 88.7 million a year ago while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization climbed 9.6 percent to 350 million euros.

Ren shares had closed 0.63 percent lower at 2.0570 before the results were announced, underperforming the broader market in Lisbon which rose 0.2 percent.

Portugal's government is set to sell its 51 percent stake in REN by the end of this year -- one of the privatisations the country has to carry out under the terms of its 78-billion-euro bailout loan from the European Union and the IMF. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting By Daniel Alvarenga)