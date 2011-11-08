* Italian 10-year yields mired at 14-year highs
* 2/10-year Italian curve stays flat, 5/10 area inverts
* Italian premier facing key test in parliamentary vote
(Adds detail, fresh quotes)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 8 Italian government bond yields
approached unsustainable levels on Tuesday before a
parliamentary vote on public finances that could bring down the
government of the euro zone's third biggest economy.
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has denied he is about to
step down, as he plans to face down rebels from within his party
before the vote. The centre-left opposition has said it is
preparing a motion of no-confidence that would bring the
government even if Berlusconi survived Tuesday's vote.
Shifts in the Italian yield curve and a widening gap between
the prices bondholders demand for Italian debt and what
potential buyers are prepared to pay are flashing warning signs
similar to those seen in Portugal, Greece and Ireland before
high borrowing costs froze them out of debt markets.
The Italian 2/10-year bond yield curve was at its flattest
since the 2008 financial crisis around 55 basis points, while
five-year yields were higher than those on 10-year bonds,
reflecting investor fears they may not get their money back.
In a normally functioning market, investors demand a higher
risk premium for longer dated bonds than for shorter maturities.
And in a sign of dwindling liquidity, the bid/ask spread for
the September 2021 BTP was at its widest since early August
around 60 bps, a level seen before the European Central Bank
began buying Italian and Spanish debt in August in an effort to
keep borrowing costs down.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Graphic of euro zone bond yields and ECB bond buying
link.reuters.com/pax23s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
"Now we are really reaching very dangerous levels...We are
above yield levels in the 10-year where Portugal and Greece and
Ireland issued their last bonds," said ING strategist Alessandro
Giansanti.
"If we move above 7 percent it will become a completely
different challenge for Italy to find non-domestic buyers."
The 10-year Italian bond yield rose as high as 6.74 percent
before easing slightly to 6.65 percent while
two-year paper last yielded 6.10 percent, little changed on the
day. The 10-year BTP yield spread over German benchmarks held at
16-year highs around 481 bps .
ITALIAN CREDIBILITY
While strategists and traders said Berlusconi's departure
could trigger a relief rally in Italian debt, this was likely to
be temporary until a new government took power which could
persuade markets of its commitment to fiscal reforms.
"As long as the market remains unconvinced of Italian
authorities' determination, then BTPs will continue their course
north," Lloyds strategists said in a note.
"Not far from the current Italian/German 10-year yield
spreads, we expect clearing houses to start demanding additional
collateral for BTPs - similar to the situation seen in Greek,
Irish and Portuguese debt."
Italy has supplanted Greece as the market's major concern
as, with debt equivalent to 120 percent of output, it is
considered too big to be bailed out, as Greece, Portugal and
Ireland were, with currently available resources.
Greece is still struggling to nominate a leader for a new
coalition government forged at the weekend under pressure from
the European Union to help it secure its latest bailout package.
German Bund futures reversed earlier gains as the market
absorbed a sale of Dutch debt and as stocks rose on earnings and
a number of corporate updates.
"We're seeing some very good buying of the semi-core
(European debt) and risk seems to be better bid this morning," a
trader said.
Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 13 ticks down on the day at
137.78 with cash 10-year Bund yields up 3 bps at 1.82 percent.
(Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)