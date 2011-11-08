* S.Africa aims for CO2 cuts of 34 pct in decade
* Environment versus jobs big concern
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN, Nov 8 South Africa's Chamber of Mines
and petrochemicals group Sasol on Tuesday expressed
reservations about the country's main climate policy paper, with
industry-specific reduction targets a key concern.
Released in October, the cabinet-backed climate change plan
wants limits placed on carbon emissions for top polluters, who
could face penalties if they do not conform to new regulations.
"Our primary concern is centred around the introduction of
fixed numbers for the PPD (peak-plateau-decline), which
fundamentally changes the way in which climate change policy
will be implemented nationally, and is also likely to negatively
impact the international negotiations," Sasol said in
a presentation.
South Africa, which hosts global climate change talks in
November/December, wants to cut CO2 emissions by 34 percent over
the next decade but has little room to make fast changes with
major employers among top polluters and its cash-strapped power
sector almost fully reliant on coal.
South Africa is a relatively big producer of the greenhouse
gases linked by most scientists to climate change but capping
them is tough against the backdrop of widespread joblessness and
glaring income disparities.
Sasol, the world's top maker of motor fuel from coal, is
South Africa's second-biggest single emitter of harmful
greenhouse gases, behind power utility Eskom.
Miners BHP Billiton , Anglo American
and steelmaker ArcelorMittal are also among the top
emitters in Africa's largest economy.
The Chamber of Mines said it seemed as if the government had
reneged on previous agreements not to include any reduction
targets until its implications on industry were clarified.
"We find that the Department of Environmental Affairs has
gone back on its word and has included numbers that are still in
discussion, including whether the baseline that informed these
numbers were correct," the chamber said in a presentation.
Mining remains key to the economy of South Africa, the
world's largest platinum producer.
Planned emissions caps are likely to be set within the next
two years and would focus on key sectors such as electricity,
fuels, mining and transport. Targeted companies and sectors will
need to submit plans on how they plan to tackle emissions.
The mooted carbon tax plan proposed earlier this year was
already criticised for hurting South Africa's job creation
plans.
(Editing by Ed Stoddard and Alison Birrane)