VIENNA Nov 8 Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) could convert non-voting participation capital as a way to help meet regulators' demand that it shore up its balance sheet, its chief executive said in a newspaper interview.

"We are working in the group on a series of measures. These could range from converting around 1 billion euros in participation capital to activating silent reserves," Herbert Stepic told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

RBI's unlisted parent, Raiffeisen Zentralbank, said last month it will come up by Christmas with a plan to close the capital gap that would not require more state aid from Austria or asset sales.

It has disputed the 1.9 billion euro ($2.6 billion) capital shortfall that was calculated by the European Banking Authority (EBA) for it to boost its core tier one capital ratio to 9 percent of risk-weighted assets.

In the newspaper interview printed on Friday, Stepic said RBI's share of the group's capital need was "significant".

He dismissed prospects that RBI could use turmoil on financial markets to make acquisitions in central and eastern Europe.

"A new bank would not add value. The only synergies come from new customers and we are getting these already in the current situation," he said.

He also played down the impact of foreign-currency loans it has made to private customers in the region, noting RBI had 3.4 billion euros worth of Swiss franc loans outstanding, less than 5 percent of its loan book.

"With the exception of Hungary, I see no need for disproportionately high further provisions," he said. ($1 = 0.727 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)