BRUSSELS, Nov 8 European Union finance ministers sought on Tuesday to agree how to shore up sagging banks and avert a credit squeeze, as rising borrowing costs for Italy threaten to unleash a new and more dangerous phase of the euro zone debt crisis.

The ministers also face pressure to paper over cracks in a plan signed off by EU leaders to inject around 100 billion euros of extra capital into banks to protect them against the impact of a Greek sovereign default.

Against the worsening economic backdrop, European banks are finding it hard to borrow and are increasingly reluctant to lend to one another.

Options the ministers will examine for dealing with this include offering state guarantees to borrower banks or injecting cash into the European Investment Bank so that it can lend them more.

The bank recapitalisation agreed at last month's EU summit will cost more than 100 billion euros, the European Banking Authority (EBA) watchdog predicted, but some countries want a more flexible approach which may reduce that figure.

Swedish Finance Minister Anders Borg hinted at divisions when he told journalists ahead of Tuesday's meeting: "We should do what we have promised. We should stick to those numbers. It should be strongly recognised that any watering down would be costly in terms of credibility."

"We should not change the criteria and we should stick to the accounting rules set out by the EBA."

TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE?

The banks have until the middle of next year to strengthen their capital base, meaning the EU's attempts to support its lenders may be overtaken by events.

Recapitalising banks was in part intended to cope with a default by Greece. But if debt-ridden Italy -- the euro zone's third biggest economy -- were also to need financial assistance, the scale of the problem would change entirely.

Yields on Italy's 10-year bonds touched a record high on Tuesday morning at 6.71 percent, a level seen by some as unsustainable for the country. [ID:nL6E7M8152]

European countries also disagree over whether states should back up banks with a guarantee when they borrow, with one proposal under consideration being a pan-European single guarantee scheme.

"There is a tough discussion on whether we should provide common guarantees to European banks so that they can get funding on the interbank market," said one official. "France and others are against."

Ministers will also consider a request to inject fresh capital into the EIB so it can lend more. [ID:nL6E7M72JO]

In a proposal presented to ministers, the EIB said it could lend up to 74 billion euros ($101 billion) to banks over two years if its shareholders, which include Germany and Britain, were to inject new capital. That compares to about 40 billion euros projected otherwise.

Allowing European banks to seek more funding from the EIB could alleviate pressure on those struggling to borrow, although the assistance is modest compared to the more than 460 billion euros now lent by the European Central Bank to banks.

Boosting the EIB's clout in this way could also encounter objections from countries like Britain to provide money for the benefit of others at a time of domestic cutbacks.

Any call by the EIB for extra cash from the 27 EU states that control it would fall hardest on its top shareholders. France, Italy, Britain and Germany have paid in or pledged about two-thirds of its capital.

