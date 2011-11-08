LONDON Nov 8 Britain's financial watchdog the FSA has fined Royal Bank of Scotland's private banking arm Coutts 6.3 million pounds ($10 million) for failings related to sale of a fund product during the run up to the financial crisis.

The FSA said on Tuesday Coutts has also agreed to carry out a business review overseen by an independent third party and will compensate customers who have lost out as a result of the failings.

Coutts "generally informed" customers the AIG Enhanced Variable Rate Fund should be regarded as an alternative to a deposit account, exposing some to more capital risk than they were willing to accept, the FSA said.

Coutts also failed to respond appropriately to the financial turmoil following the credit crunch in 2007 and 2008 when investment risk was heightened, the regulator added.

"Despite having been aware of these issues affecting the Fund, Coutts failed to make the necessary changes to the way in which it sold the Fund," the FSA said.

In a later statement on Tuesday, Coutts said it accepts the findings.

($1 = 0.624 British Pounds) (Reporting by Chris Vellacott, editing by Sinead Cruise)