* Italian 10-year yields at 14-year highs, close to 7 percent

* 2/10-year Italian spread stays narrows, 5/10 area inverts

* Italian premier faces major test in parliamentary vote (Adds more detail, quotes, updates prices)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Nov 8 Italian government bond yields approached unsustainable levels on Tuesday before a parliamentary vote on public finances expected to pass but still leave the country's reform-shy government under threat.

The likelihood of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi being defeated in the vote seemed to be fading as the centre-left opposition said it would abstain to expose the weakness of his party while allowing the passage of a vital measure for state financing. A humiliatingly low vote could pile on pressure for Berlusconi to resign.

Italian yield curve shifts and a widening gap between the prices quoted to buyers of Italian debt and those quoted to sellers are flashing warning signs of the sort seen in Greek, Portuguese and Irish bonds before the countries sought bailouts.

The difference between Italian two- and 10-year bond yields was close to its narrowest since the 2008 financial crisis, around 54 basis points, while five-year yields were higher than those on 10-year debt <0#ITBMK=>, reflecting investor fears they may not get their money back.

In a normally functioning market, investors demand a higher risk premium for longer dated bonds than for shorter maturities.

And in a sign of waning liquidity, the bid/ask spread for the September 2021 BTP expanded to its widest since early August, around 60 bps, a level seen before the European Central Bank began buying Italian and Spanish debt in August in an effort to keep borrowing costs down.

"Now we are really reaching very dangerous levels...We are above yield levels in the 10-year where Portugal and Greece and Ireland issued their last bonds," said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

"If we move above 7 percent it will become a completely different challenge for Italy to find non-domestic buyers."

The 10-year Italian bond yield rose as high as 6.74 percent before easing slightly to 6.65 percent while two-year paper was off an intraday peak of 6.34 percent and last yielded 6.12 percent. The 10-year BTP yield spread over German benchmarks held at 16-year highs around 481 bps .

Apart from forays by the ECB and some speculative buyers, traders said there was scant buying interest from long-term investors in BTPs. Many banks have cut their exposure to peripheral euro zone debt.

"When spreads are tightening people have been trying to sell and not adding to positions when spreads widen," a trader said. "They're trying to minimise exposure to Italy as it looks like things could get a little bit messy there."

CREDIBILITY GAP

Berlusconi's departure could trigger a relief rally in Italian debt, traders and strategists said, but this was likely to be short-lived until a new government took power which could persuade markets of its commitment to fiscal reforms.

"As long as the market remains unconvinced of Italian authorities' determination, then BTPs will continue their course north," Lloyds strategists said in a note.

"Not far from the current Italian/German 10-year yield spreads, we expect clearing houses to start demanding additional collateral for BTPs - similar to the situation seen in Greek, Irish and Portuguese debt."

Italy has supplanted Greece as the market's major concern as, with debt equivalent to 120 percent of output, it is considered too big to be bailed out, as Greece, Portugal and Ireland were, with currently available resources.

Its debt has underperformed that of Spain which is also struggling to shore up its public finances. The 10-year BTP yield premium over equivalent Spanish Bonos has almost doubled since mid-October to around 100 bps with Madrid deemed to be more committed to implementing austerity measures than Rome.

German Bund futures reversed earlier gains as the market absorbed a sale of Dutch debt and as stocks rose on earnings and a number of corporate updates.

Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 51 ticks down on the day at 137.41 with cash 10-year Bund yields up 6.8 bps at 1.86 percent. (Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)