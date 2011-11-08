* Italian 10-year yields at 14-year highs, close to 7
percent
* 2/10-year Italian spread stays narrows, 5/10 area inverts
* Italian premier faces major test in parliamentary vote
(Adds more detail, quotes, updates prices)
By Emelia Sithole-Matarise
LONDON, Nov 8 Italian government bond yields
approached unsustainable levels on Tuesday before a
parliamentary vote on public finances expected to pass but still
leave the country's reform-shy government under threat.
The likelihood of Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi being
defeated in the vote seemed to be fading as the centre-left
opposition said it would abstain to expose the weakness of his
party while allowing the passage of a vital measure for state
financing. A humiliatingly low vote could pile on pressure for
Berlusconi to resign.
Italian yield curve shifts and a widening gap between the
prices quoted to buyers of Italian debt and those quoted to
sellers are flashing warning signs of the sort seen in Greek,
Portuguese and Irish bonds before the countries sought bailouts.
The difference between Italian two- and 10-year bond yields
was close to its narrowest since the 2008 financial crisis,
around 54 basis points, while five-year yields were higher than
those on 10-year debt <0#ITBMK=>, reflecting investor fears they
may not get their money back.
In a normally functioning market, investors demand a higher
risk premium for longer dated bonds than for shorter maturities.
And in a sign of waning liquidity, the bid/ask spread for
the September 2021 BTP expanded to its widest since early
August, around 60 bps, a level seen before the European Central
Bank began buying Italian and Spanish debt in August in an
effort to keep borrowing costs down.
"Now we are really reaching very dangerous levels...We are
above yield levels in the 10-year where Portugal and Greece and
Ireland issued their last bonds," said ING strategist Alessandro
Giansanti.
"If we move above 7 percent it will become a completely
different challenge for Italy to find non-domestic buyers."
The 10-year Italian bond yield rose as high as 6.74 percent
before easing slightly to 6.65 percent while
two-year paper was off an intraday peak of 6.34 percent and last
yielded 6.12 percent. The 10-year BTP yield spread over German
benchmarks held at 16-year highs around 481 bps
.
Apart from forays by the ECB and some speculative buyers,
traders said there was scant buying interest from long-term
investors in BTPs. Many banks have cut their exposure to
peripheral euro zone debt.
"When spreads are tightening people have been trying to sell
and not adding to positions when spreads widen," a trader said.
"They're trying to minimise exposure to Italy as it looks like
things could get a little bit messy there."
CREDIBILITY GAP
Berlusconi's departure could trigger a relief rally in
Italian debt, traders and strategists said, but this was likely
to be short-lived until a new government took power which could
persuade markets of its commitment to fiscal reforms.
"As long as the market remains unconvinced of Italian
authorities' determination, then BTPs will continue their course
north," Lloyds strategists said in a note.
"Not far from the current Italian/German 10-year yield
spreads, we expect clearing houses to start demanding additional
collateral for BTPs - similar to the situation seen in Greek,
Irish and Portuguese debt."
Italy has supplanted Greece as the market's major concern
as, with debt equivalent to 120 percent of output, it is
considered too big to be bailed out, as Greece, Portugal and
Ireland were, with currently available resources.
Its debt has underperformed that of Spain which is also
struggling to shore up its public finances. The 10-year BTP
yield premium over equivalent Spanish Bonos has almost doubled
since mid-October to around 100 bps with Madrid deemed to be
more committed to implementing austerity measures than Rome.
German Bund futures reversed earlier gains as the market
absorbed a sale of Dutch debt and as stocks rose on earnings and
a number of corporate updates.
Bund futures FGBLc1 were last 51 ticks down on the day at
137.41 with cash 10-year Bund yields up 6.8 bps at 1.86 percent.
(Graphic by Scott Barber, editing by Nigel Stephenson)