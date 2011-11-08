ATHENS Nov 8 Geniki Bank GHBr.AT, majority-owned by France's Societe Generale , said on Tuesday its loss doubled in the first three quarters as Greece's economic woes led to loan-loss provisions and writedowns on government bonds.

The bank, taken over by SocGen in 2004, lost 617.8 million euros ($851 million) in the nine-month period versus a loss of 304.1 million in the same period last year.

"The continuous deterioration of the economic environment had a negative effect on the quality of our loan portfolio and as a consequence provisions for the period amounted to 377.2 million euros," the bank said.

Geniki also reported impairments of 230.1 million euros on its Greek government bond portfolio.

Greece's economy is expected to contract by 5.5 percent this year and stay in recession in 2012, hurt by belt tightening to shore up public finances. Unemployment has climbed to 16.3 percent.

Geniki said its loan portfolio shrank 14 percent to 3.01 billion euros with deposits and repos down 22.7 percent from December last year to 1.82 billion.

Societe Generale's holding in Geniki rose to 88.4 from 53.9 percent in November last year after a 340 million euro cash call to boost the Greek lender's capital.

SocGen said on Tuesday it would slash bonuses and scrap its 2011 dividend after a tough quarter as it scrambles to meet strict new capital requirements. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)