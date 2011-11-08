PARIS Nov 8 The world's largest Internet
retailer, Amazon.com , plans to sell its Kindle e-book
tablet at Virgin Megastore outlets in France as it tries to
inject life into a market that has been slow to take off in the
country.
The Virgin Megastore chain said on Tuesday that it had
reached an exclusive deal in France to sell the electronic book
device, which gives access to a virtual library of close to a
million titles and has clocked up millions of sales worldwide.
"In certain countries, Amazon hasn't managed to establish it
because it launched only on the Internet," said Jean-Louis
Raynard, head of Virgin Megastore France. "They're going to
really change their policy to establish successfully in France."
Amazon is investing heavily in its new Kindle Fire tablet
computer, which it unveiled in late September, as it fights for
customers in competition with Apple's iPad.
Amazon started selling its standard Kindle model in France a
month ago. The Virgin deal does not cover the Fire, which has
yet to become available in Europe.
Raynard said he expected 3 million French households to have
a tablet computer next year, attracted by falling prices and
expanding book catalogues. Virgin Megastore has an exclusive
deal with Amazon until the beginning of December, he added.
Virgin Megastore's French arm has been owned by private
equity group Butler Capital Partners since 2008.
(Editing by Christian Plumb and Jon Loades-Carter)