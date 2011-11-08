LONDON, Nov 8 (IFR) - Treasurers speaking at a key European
high-yield conference on Tuesday said the euro zone sovereign
crisis had raised the appeal of dollar and sterling funding, as
well as smaller and more niche Nordic and Swiss markets.
Rick Martin, group director of treasury and investor
relations at Virgin Media, said it was unlikely that his company
would change its strategy of funding predominantly in sterling
and dollars given fears about the possible collapse in the euro.
"There is sufficient uncertainty now, that having the luxury
of not having to issue in euros, we're probably even less likely
to do so," said Martin, speaking at the sixth annual AFME
high-yield conference in London.
"You don't take risks when you don't have to, so we will
remain focused on sterling and dollars going forward."
Fifty-six percent of the audience at the conference said
they expected at least one peripheral country to exit the euro,
while 30 percent said Germany would exit and return to the
Deutschmark.
Another issuer, German healthcare company and high-yield
royalty Fresenius SE, highlighted the competitive pricing it
achieved back in September for the USD400m seven-year high-yield
bond issued by subsidiary Fresenius Medical Care.
FMC reopened both the European and U.S. high-yield bond
market with the dual-tranche USD960m-equivalent bond, with both
tranches pricing to yield 6.75%. Traditionally, euro-denominated
deals price 100bp wider than equivalent dollar bonds.
"We accessed the markets simultaneously to get the best
prices possible on both tranches," said Karl-Dieter Schwab,
senior vice president of finance at Fresenius.
Speaking on the sidelines of the conference, Schwab said
Fresenius was open to funding in Nordic or Swiss bond markets
where there was strong local demand for established high-yield
issuers.
HeidelbergCement recently followed up a EUR300m seven-year
high-yield bond, which priced in September, with a CHF150m
six-year bond.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets)