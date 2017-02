MILAN Nov 8 Enel Green Power , Italy's biggest renewable energy group, has hedged all of its 2011 power sales in Italy and 82 percent of its 2012 sales, the group said in a slide on nine-month results on Tuesday.

Some 66 percent of forward power sales in Iberia have been hedged for this year and 70 percent in 2012, it said.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)