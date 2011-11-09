Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
CENTRAL BANK
The central bank's Monetary Policy Council announces its
decision on interest rates. Analysts polled by Reuters expect it
to leave the key rate flat at 4.50 percent.
TAURON
Poland's second largest utility reports a 32 percent rise in
third-quarter earnings, as expected, thanks to improvements at
its mining and distribution units.
BOGDANKA
Poland's coal miner reported a 69-percent drop in
third-quarter earnings, roughly in line with expectations, due
to increased costs related to delayed expansion works and a fall
in sales.
DEBT
Poland's debt will not surpass the important level of
55-percent of Gross Domestic Product as long as the zloty
remains below 4.7 to the euro, writes Rzeczpospolita.
INDICES
The Warsaw bourse will announce its decision on the
quarterly company reshuffle in indices, including the main WIG20
, after the session closes.
POLKOMTEL
The owners of Poland's No.2 mobile operator are to complete
the sale to Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, concluding
the country's largest ever buyout.
PKO
Poland has postponed the planned sale of an $2.1 billion
stake in the country's top lender until 2012.
WARSAW BOURSE
The exchange operator agreed to pay 179 million zlotys ($57
million) for an 80-percent stake in its local energy-trading
rival PolPX, as it moves to diversify its offer.
