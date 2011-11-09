Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

CENTRAL BANK

The central bank's Monetary Policy Council announces its decision on interest rates. Analysts polled by Reuters expect it to leave the key rate flat at 4.50 percent.

TAURON

Poland's second largest utility reports a 32 percent rise in third-quarter earnings, as expected, thanks to improvements at its mining and distribution units.

BOGDANKA

Poland's coal miner reported a 69-percent drop in third-quarter earnings, roughly in line with expectations, due to increased costs related to delayed expansion works and a fall in sales.

DEBT

Poland's debt will not surpass the important level of 55-percent of Gross Domestic Product as long as the zloty remains below 4.7 to the euro, writes Rzeczpospolita.

INDICES

The Warsaw bourse will announce its decision on the quarterly company reshuffle in indices, including the main WIG20 , after the session closes.

POLKOMTEL

The owners of Poland's No.2 mobile operator are to complete the sale to Polish media mogul Zygmunt Solorz-Zak, concluding the country's largest ever buyout.

PKO

Poland has postponed the planned sale of an $2.1 billion stake in the country's top lender until 2012.

WARSAW BOURSE

The exchange operator agreed to pay 179 million zlotys ($57 million) for an 80-percent stake in its local energy-trading rival PolPX, as it moves to diversify its offer.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

