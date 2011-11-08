(Adds context, background)

ZURICH Nov 8 UBS UBSN.VX Chairman Kaspar Villiger said on Tuesday the Swiss bank's board doesn't want to hold up a decision on naming a new permanent chief executive unnecessarily but won't let itself be pressured into making a hasty decision either.

"We don't want to postpone the process unnecessarily, but we also will not let ourselves be put under pressure to decide," Villiger said after speaking to academics, business people, politicians and students at the University of Zurich.

Reuters reported on Monday that UBS' temporary CEO Sergio Ermotti, appointed after former CEO Oswald Gruebel stepped down in the wake of a 2 billion Swiss franc rogue trading scandal, is close to clinching board backing as permanent CEO. For more see [ID:nL6E7M72XI].

Some analysts say UBS will be in a power vacuum following the rogue trading incident until it can name a permanent CEO. Expectations are mounting ahead of an investor event next week that the bank will make a permanent appointment by that time.

A new CEO is expected to act quickly to cut back on risk and slash jobs to adapt to tougher regulation as well as far lower demand for sophisticated investment banking products.

