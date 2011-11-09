(Adds press digest, Petrom Q3 results)

BUCHAREST Nov 9 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

FOREIGN TRADE

The National Statistics Board will release foreign trade data for September at 0800 GMT.

GOVERNMENT

Romania's centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting at 1300 GMT. The preliminary agenda has yet to be released.

PETROM RESULTS

Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom , majority-controlled by Austria's OMV posted a net profit of 1.18 billion lei ($374 million) in the third quarter on Wednesday, above market expectations, buoyed by a slightly higher production and improving sales.

* The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net profit of 780 million lei. Petrom recorded a loss of 100 million lei in July-September of 2010.

ROMANIA INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT DOWN 0.6 PCT M/M IN SEPT

Romania's adjusted industrial output fell 0.6 percent on the month in September, compared with a 1.9 percent rise a month before, and was up 5.8 percent year-on-year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.

ROMANIA JAN-SEPT POWER OUTPUT UP 2.4 PERCENT Y/Y

Romania's power production growth slowed to 2.4 percent on the year in January-September, while imports were up 6.0 percent, National Statistics Board data showed on Thursday.

CEE MARKETS-Zloty up on govt FX sales, forint dips

Central European currencies were mixed on Tuesday, as Polish government comments on zloty buying buoyed the currency while the forint dipped after a key vote in Italy indicating Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi had lost his majority.

TRANSELECTRICA 9MTH NET PROFIT SEEN AT 160.9 MLN LEI

State-owned Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica is seen posting a net profit of 160.9 million lei ($50.8 million) in the first nine months due to higher tariffs coupled with an increase in power consumption and lower costs.

* Transelectrica needs 500 million euros to connect wind energy parks to the national grid and is seeking legal changes thatwould enable it to seek the funds, the firm's deputy director said on Tuesday.

Otherwise, major wind energy developpers such as Czech Cez CEZPsp.PR, Italy's Enel and Energias de Portugal would have restricted access to the grid.

Ziarul Financiar, Page 3

C.BANK RATE CUT

Romania's central bank may have needed to wait a few more months before cutting its benchmark interest rate, but given sharp falls in inflation the cut was adequate, Jeffrey Franks, the IMF's mission chief for Romania was quoted as saying.

Earlier this month, the central bank cut interest rates by a quarter point to 6 percent, the first cut among emerging European Union states since May 2010.

Jurnalul National, Page 10

