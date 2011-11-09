(Adds press digest, Petrom Q3 results)
BUCHAREST Nov 9 Here are news stories, press
reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial
markets on Wednesday.
FOREIGN TRADE
The National Statistics Board will release foreign trade
data for September at 0800 GMT.
GOVERNMENT
Romania's centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting
at 1300 GMT. The preliminary agenda has yet to be released.
PETROM RESULTS
Romania's top oil and gas company Petrom ,
majority-controlled by Austria's OMV posted a net
profit of 1.18 billion lei ($374 million) in the third quarter
on Wednesday, above market expectations, buoyed by a slightly
higher production and improving sales.
* The average forecast in a Reuters poll was for a net
profit of 780 million lei. Petrom recorded a loss of 100 million
lei in July-September of 2010.
ROMANIA INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT DOWN 0.6 PCT M/M IN SEPT
Romania's adjusted industrial output fell 0.6
percent on the month in September, compared with a 1.9 percent
rise a month before, and was up 5.8 percent year-on-year, data
from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.
ROMANIA JAN-SEPT POWER OUTPUT UP 2.4 PERCENT Y/Y
Romania's power production growth slowed to 2.4 percent on
the year in January-September, while imports were up 6.0
percent, National Statistics Board data showed on Thursday.
CEE MARKETS-Zloty up on govt FX sales, forint dips
Central European currencies were mixed on Tuesday, as Polish
government comments on zloty buying buoyed the currency while
the forint dipped after a key vote in Italy indicating Prime
Minister Silvio Berlusconi had lost his majority.
TRANSELECTRICA 9MTH NET PROFIT SEEN AT 160.9 MLN LEI
State-owned Romanian power grid operator Transelectrica
is seen posting a net profit of 160.9 million lei
($50.8 million) in the first nine months due to higher tariffs
coupled with an increase in power consumption and lower costs.
* Transelectrica needs 500 million euros to connect wind
energy parks to the national grid and is seeking legal changes
thatwould enable it to seek the funds, the firm's deputy
director said on Tuesday.
Otherwise, major wind energy developpers such as Czech Cez
CEZPsp.PR, Italy's Enel and Energias de Portugal
would have restricted access to the grid.
Ziarul Financiar, Page 3
C.BANK RATE CUT
Romania's central bank may have needed to wait a few more
months before cutting its benchmark interest rate, but given
sharp falls in inflation the cut was adequate, Jeffrey Franks,
the IMF's mission chief for Romania was quoted as saying.
Earlier this month, the central bank cut interest rates by a
quarter point to 6 percent, the first cut among emerging
European Union states since May 2010.
Jurnalul National, Page 10
