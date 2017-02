FRANKFURT Nov 9 German glues and detergent maker Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) said it was "very confident" of reaching its 2012 EBIT margin target of 14 percent.

It also said it saw an organic sales growth rate of 3-5 percent in 2012.

The German company earlier slightly lifted its forecast for 2011 sales growth, as higher prices for detergents and emerging market growth offset rising raw material prices. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Writing by Ludwig Burger)