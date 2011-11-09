* 2011-15 investments of up 2.2 billion euros

MILAN, Nov 9 Pirelli & C PECI.MI, the world's fifth-largest tyre producer, is targeting a sharp rise in its profit margin by 2015 under a new business plan to increase its presence at the premium end -- products aimed at sportscars and upmarket vehicles.

The target for an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin of more than 16 percent in 2015 is nearly double the 8.4 percent it reached in 2010, and ahead of analyst expectations.

"Pirelli is pushing to become world leader in the premium segment in 2015, confirming its strategy focus already outlined last year," it said on Wednesday.

Product innovation will see it increase its range of premium tyres, as well as expanding in emerging markets -- including an unexpected project for motorbike tyres in Indonesia.

The higher than expected targets pushed up Pirelli's shares 3.7 percent by 0845 GMT. The STOXX Europe 600 auto index .SXAP was up 1.5 percent.

On Milan broker said the 2012 intermediate targets were higher than expected and that was the focus for the market.

"They are talking about 2012 where they should have some visibility. For 2014 you can have more doubts," he said.

Prior to Wednesday's announcement, analysts had talked of new EBIT margin targets of up to 12 percent.

